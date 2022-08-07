Collector promises help for organic farming in Sivaganga

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy releasing a souvenir at an organic seeds festival on Sunday.

August 07, 2022 19:03 IST

Assuring all support for farmers growing crops using organic means, Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy said that apart from domestic demands, there was a tremendous potential for exports as well.

Speaking at the second anniversary celebrations to distribute organic seeds to the beneficiaries held at Keeladi panchayat, organised by the members of “Vaiyyai Iyarkkai Vivasayigalin Kootamaippu,” here on Sunday, he said that the nuances of organic food had gained importance after the Tamil Nadu government’s series of initiatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said that every organic farmer should obtain the certificate from the authorities concerned as it played a key role in the markets. The consumers too had welcomed the organic use in their food showed the acceptance levels would go up further in the coming seasons.

He said that Sivaganga district, which has paddy as the highest crop coverage, should stand on top of the board in the State in using organic and traditional forms of seeds since it was important to take forward the culture to the next generation.

Speakers, including Amarnath Ramakrishna from ASI, Chennai, Sethukumanan, chairman of Sethubaskara educational institutions, Keeladi panchayat president Venkatasubramanian and others hailed the organisers for conducting such a festival, which was unique in very many ways.

The Joint Director (Agriculture) Dhanabalan, Deputy Director Panneerselvam, DD (Health Services) Ram Ganesh and farmers organisations members participated. Kootamaippu coordinator A. Karunakara Sethupathi welcomed the gathering.

The members, who had switched over to organic farming and raised paddy this season, offered the produce, harvested now from their fields, as it could be used as seeds for the next season. They were also given tips to register online as the demand for rice produced through organic farming is growing rapidly beyond boundaries.