SIT student bags national-level prize

08 July 2020 19:43 IST

MADURAI

A student of Sethu Institute of Technology won first place in a national-level technical blog writing competition on the topic ‘Healthcare Automation’.

A press release from the college said S.K. Gayathri from Electronics and Communication Engineering department wrote a blog titled ‘Non-invasive Monitoring System for Stress-free Labour’.

The blog proposed the usage of a device - ‘WeeCare’ designed by the student to prioritise a mother’s comfort. It is said to non-invasively detect the fetal and maternal ECG signals and extract heartrates separately.

Another student from the same department Bharkavi Sandhiya got a consolation prize in the event. Her product ‘Medirobo for Elderly People,’ written on her technical blog, will aid elderly people in providing medical assistance when necessary.