Sholavandan constituency records highest voter turnout in Madurai

Madurai

07 April 2021 23:00 IST

Madurai district recorded 70.46% voter turnout in the 10 Assembly constituencies, with Sholavandan (Reserved) seat registering the highest polling percentage.

Data obtained from the district administration shows that male voters turned out in larger numbers than female voters in the entire district. In Melur, Tirumangalam and Usilampatti, however, the polling percentage of women was higher than that of men. Among the 10 constituencies, Madurai Central had the lowest turnout of women voters: 58.76%.

While the district had 204 voters belonging to the third gender, only 21.57% of them cast their votes. In Madurai West Assembly constituency, it was nil.

Sholavandan (Reserved) constituency, a rural area of Madurai district, recorded the highest voter turnout — 79.49%. On the other hand, Madurai Central, which is located in the city, recorded the lowest voter turnout of 61.03%.

The data also shows that Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai Central and Madurai West, which are located largely within the city, recorded a voter turnout below 70%. All other constituencies, which are mostly rural, recorded e a voter turnout higher than 70%.