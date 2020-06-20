Serve notice on flat owners: HC

Madurai

20 June 2020 21:58 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tiruchi District Administration to serve notice on 32 flat owners of Mahavir Residency, Tiruchi, after it was said that the building was built in violation of the building plan.

After two flat owners moved the High Court for relief, a Division Bench of Justices P. N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi observed that the issue cannot be dealt with piecemeal as there appears to be full-scale violation of the building plan.

It was said that instead of building five flats on each floor, the builder had built eight flats in each floor. The other flat owners also have to be brought to the forefront and heard. To give a quietus to the issue all the 32 flat owners will be intimated about the pending writ petitions, the court said. The case was adjourned for further hearing to June 24.

Advertising

Advertising