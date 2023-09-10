Security beefed for for Immanuel Sekaran anniversary in Paramakudi

September 10, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

With the 66th death anniversary of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran scheduled to be observed on Monday, the police have covered the entire district with its personnel in a bid to regulate the visitors and volunteers to the memorial here in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district.

Overseeing the security arrangements, State Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) A. Arun, Inspector General of Police (south zone) Narendran Nayar and others said that about 5,000 police personnel have been deployed on bandobust duty.

The personnel are being supported by senior officers including DIGs of Police, SPs, ADSPs, DSPs and Inspectors of Police. Special check posts have been installed at all entry points to the district.

Apart from 200 CCTV cameras, the police have also installed high resolution cameras and drones as a part of surveillance.

The visitors from political parties and other volunteers have been given specific timings and only those with valid passes or permission from the police shall be permitted entry to the memorial.

Similarly, with the Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran having issued prohibitory orders under 144 Cr PC, a plenty of regulations are in force since September 9 for the next two months.

The police said that they have deployed ample force and pickets in identified trouble prone areas based on the past. Hence, the police have appealed to the general public to cooperate in enforcing the law and order in a smooth manner.

