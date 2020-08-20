Iron screw removed from bronchus of boy

20 August 2020 18:53 IST

Staff Reporter

Madurai

Doctors of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) removed a 5.5 mm iron screw from the right lower lobe bronchus of a 10-year-old boy hailing from Nilakottai of Dindigul district.

Advertising

Advertising

A press release said a 10-year-old boy accidentally swallowed an iron screw while he was playing on July 29. When his parents took him to a nearby government health facility, the doctors assured that the screw will be out through excretion. But he had fever and cold on August 11. A CT scan taken at Dindigul Government Hospital showed that the screw was still struck inside the bronchus. He was referred to GRH in Madurai since he developed severe symptoms.

Assistant Professor Rajesh Kumar removed the screw through bronchoscopy procedure on August 14. S. Balasankar, Head, Department of Paediatrics, GRH, and other doctors from ENT and Paediatrics departments helped him. The boy recovered and got discharged on August 18.