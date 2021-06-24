Upgrade school, say parents

24 June 2021 19:17 IST

Students and parents staged a protest at the Vallal Pari Middle School here on Thursday urging the State government to upgrade the middle school into higher secondary school,. About 15 students from standard VIII and their parents squatted on the campus.

The police and School Education Department officials rushed to the school campus. Chief Educational Officer Sami Satyamurthi and District Education Officer Muthusami held talks with them. The PTA president Somasundaram and others stressed the need to upgrade the school.

The school has only classes up to standard VIII. Children interested in pursuing studies have to go in search of admission in some other school in the district. The municipal school, if upgraded, would be ideal for many parents to continue education of their wards up to plus two. Moreover, with the Tamil Nadu government offering 7.5 % horizontal reservation to plus two students in government medical colleges, the students would benefit only if the school has classes up to 12th standard.

The Education Department officials assured to come with a positive response within a fortnight. Meanwhile, they asked the parents to admit their wards in Sakkarakottai Government Higher Secondary School immediately.

The parents withdrew the protest and maintained that they only wanted to draw the government’s attention in this regard.