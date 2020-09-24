Saptur youth’s kin demand re-postmortem

Madurai

24 September 2020 20:57 IST

The family members of K. Ramesh, who was found dead near Vazhaithoppu under Saptur police station limits, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday seeking a re-postmortem by medical experts.

The family members alleged that police torture led to the death of the youth.

Justice R. Pongiappan directed the State to file their counter affidavit in the case.

In a petition filed before the court, the family members alleged that the youth was picked up for inquiry on the evening of September 16. He was found hanging from a tree the next day. They alleged that it was a case of police torture.

They said they were sure that Ramesh was not taken to the police station and suspected that he was taken to an undisclosed spot and brutally tortured.

It is said that Ramesh’s elder brother, Idhayakani, eloped with a girl, who was their relative, and the police had been questioning the youth in connection with the case.