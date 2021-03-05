S. P. Shanmuganathan is AIADMK candidate for Srivaikuntam consitituency

Thoothukudi

05 March 2021 19:44 IST

The AIADMK has announced S. P. Shanmuganathan as its candidate for the Srivaikuntam Assembly Constituency on Friday.

The AIADMK cadres were in a jubliant mood, as the party high command, in its first list that was released, had just six names and that included Mr. Shanmuganathan's name for the Srivaikuntam Assembly.

The sitting MLA, who is also the party's district south secretary, is from Nadar community. The party functionaries and cadres assembled at the party office at Toovipuram and burst crackers and distributed sweets to express their joy.

A senior district functionary and a loyalist of Mr. Shanmuganathan said that the first list had the names of the CM, Deputy CM and among others. “Our Annachi's name (Shanmuganathan) in the list showed that the party high command has the highest regard for him. We will surely register hands down victory,” he said.

In Srivaikuntam also, the party men were joined by their allies including the BJP and the PMK members, who celebrated the announcement of the name of Mr Shanmuganathan.

The announcement, has no doubt brought in some upbeat mood here in the Pearl City as their rivals - DMK, was yet to finalise the seat sharing exercise, they added.