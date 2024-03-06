Rural Development Minister kicks off ‘Neengal Nalama’ scheme in Dindigul

March 06, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister of Rural Development I. Periysamy kicked off ‘Neengal Nalama,’ scheme in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Following launch of the scheme, Mr. Periyasamy reached out to beneficiaries of various schemes and the public to hear about their grievances.

He contacted a woman named Maheswari Sridhar from Athoor panchayat union over phone and enquired her about the development in the construction of her house which was funded by Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the State government.

Mrs. Sridhar replied that due to the construction of the new house they were relieved as the old house in which they were living was not enough to accommodate all her family members.

Further, he enquired various people about the PMAY scheme and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) about the benefits they enjoyed out of the schemes. He also asked whether the MGNREGA scheme was being properly implemented in their villages.

Virudhunagar

In Virudhunagar, Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran interacted with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

After the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated the “ Neegal Nalama” scheme, he spoke over phone to some of the beneficiaries and enquired about the benefits of the schemes.

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, Virudhunagar MLA A. R. R. Srinivasan and Virudhunagar municipal Chairman Madhavan, were present.

