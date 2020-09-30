Runway re-carpeting work taken up at Madurai airport

Madurai

30 September 2020 20:18 IST

Parking bays for additional flights, helicopters will be available

Airports Authority of India has taken up the work of re-carpeting runway at Madurai airport.

The work to be executed at a cost of ₹20.67 crore that began on Monday would be completed by November 2021. “We will take up the civil works at night after the operations at the airport gets over,” said Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan. The surface of the runway would undergo wear and tear over the years due to landing and taking off of flights, Mr. Senthil Valavan. Besides, the runway would also have rubber deposits.

Advertising

Advertising

“We take up the re-carpeting work after around 10 years. This work involves providing three different layers over the existing runway,” he added.

The runway is handed over to the contractor for the civil work after midnight. The work is completed in a staggered manner by 6 a.m. This includes the cooling time for the work completed to enable safe landing and take off of flights.

Madurai airport has a 2,286-metre-long runway with a width of 45 metres. “Every day the work is taken up for around 50 metres depending upon the weather conditions. Along with the runway, the re-carpeting work is taken up for the taxiway and also the turnpad.

Apron work

Meanwhile, expansion of the apron at the airport is progressing at a faster phase and over 90% of the work has been completed. The existing apron can accommodate one Boeing-737-400, one Airbus-A310, two AB-320/B or 737-800 and three ATR-72-500 aircraft.

However, with the airport having the facilities to handle 700 passengers in peak hour and demand for more domestic and international flights, the need for expansion of apron was felt. “We will be able to provide four additional bays for A-321-200/B737-800 type of aircraft and a helipad for parking two helicopters. The additional bays would help provide night parking facilities and attract additional flights,” Mr. Senthil Valavan said.

The work has been taken up at a cost of ₹15.43 crore. Despite non-availability of construction materials for nearly two months during the initial phases of lockdown, the work did not stop as the officials were able to retain all north Indian workers. “While the workers, like their counterparts across the State, wanted to go back to their native places, we assured them that they would be provided a safe stay here,” he said.