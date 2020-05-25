Robots deployed in COVID -19 treatment ward of TVMCH

Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi launched operation of robots in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Monday.

25 May 2020 18:20 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital has deployed two robots, each costing about ₹ 1 lakh to serve food and medicine to the patients undergoing treatment in the COVID – 19 treatment ward.

The robots, which are expected to share the burden of the work of frontline caregivers in the pandemic treatment ward, have been fabricated jointly by SASTRA deemed-to-be university, Thanjavur, and a Tiruchi-based firm to convey the messages from the doctors and the nurses to the patients apart from serving them food, water, fruits and medicines, for which trays have been incorporated.

The multifunctional robots, christened ‘Zafi Go’, having the operational range of 1,500 meter radio controllable system, have been designed to support the doctors and the nurses while ensuring proper physical distancing within the treatment ward. It is operated by pre-programmed software and can serve up to 15 patients in one go as the battery back would last for about 3 hours, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said.

When deployed, the robots reportedly performed well in the medical college hospitals in Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Madurai and in this line, the intelligent machines have been deployed in TVMCH also.

In a simple function, Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi launched the robots.

Nanguneri MLA V. Narayanan and chairman of Tirunelveli District Central Cooperative Bank N. Ganesa Raja were present.