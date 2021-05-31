Robbers make off with liquor bottles

Sivaganga

31 May 2021 16:15 IST

A five member armed gang allegedly tied the watchman of a TASMAC outlet to a pole, broke open the lock and escaped with thousands of liquor bottles in Kalayarkoil police station limits in the early hours of Monday.

Police said that following COVID-19 lockdown, TASMAC outlets have been shut. The supervisor of a TASMAC outlet situated on the Kollangudi Muthur Salai, had locked it by using a welding machine and had sealed the shutter. Since there were huge stocks in the outlet, a watchman was also deployed.

Identifying the watchman as Kannan, police officers said that after tying him with a rope the gang broke open the lock. Within about 30 minutes, they escaped with the booty in the cover of darkness.

The watchman alerted the police after he was set free by some passersby. ADSP Muralidharan visited the scene of crime. Fingerprints have been lifted from the spot and three teams have been formed to nab the robbers. A case of dacoity has been booked. The value of liquor bottles robbed from the outlet was yet to be ascertained, police added.