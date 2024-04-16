Review meeting held on arrangements being made for Chithirai festival

April 16, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MADURAI

With the Chithirai festival under way in Madurai district, a review meeting was held on the arrangements being made for the festival at Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday. Collector M.S. Sangeetha presided over the meeting. Some of the key issues discussed at the review meeting were with regard to ensuring basic amenities to the public, setting up of medical camps, safety precautions, uninterrupted electricity, installation of CCTV cameras and surveillance, sanitation and waste disposal and monitoring of the quality of drinking water and the annadhanam items. Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Superintendent of Police B. K. Arvind, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Additional Collector Monica Rana, Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and other officials were present.

