Remove encroachments and maintain ‘kanmoi’: HC

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 10, 2022 21:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai district administration to take steps to remove encroachments on Chinna Puliyankulam ‘kanmoi’ at Athikulam in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Palanivelrajan of Madurai. He sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachments and restore the waterbody. He complained that government and private buildings and a temple had been constructed on the tank bund. The tank was a source of water for the nearby areas. Due to encroachments, the bund had weakened and there was a possibility of it breaching in the event of heavy rain.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Right to a clean environment is a fundamental right. Under the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905 and the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act, 2007, the authorities were duty-bound to remove the encroachments on waterbodies and roads. But the authorities had failed to implement the Act, the petitioner said and sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachments and restore the ‘kanmoi.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app