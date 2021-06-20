Relief distributed

Virudhunagar

20 June 2021 22:25 IST

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, K.K.S.S.R.Ramachandran, on Sunday distributed ₹4 lakh each for victims of lightning and landslide in the district.

Mr. Ramachandran gave ₹8 lakh to Ramalakshmi, whose husband Senthurpandi and son Rajesh were killed in a lightning attack on April 14 in Sukklanatham.

Similarly, ₹4 lakh was given to Chithra after her husband Murugan was killed in a landslide in Sundarapandiam on June 4.

Earlier, he received 13 oxygen concentrators costing ₹19.50 lakh donated by Virudhunagar Rotary Club and ₹1.25 lakh worth drugs, including Amphotericin B to treat Black Fungus, donated by American Tamil Medical Association.

Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Seenivasan, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian and Dean, Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, J. Sangumani were present.