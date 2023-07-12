Recounting of postal votes in Tenkasi Assembly segment today

July 12, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TENKASI

Recounting of postal votes polled in Tenkasi Assembly constituency in the 2021 elections will be taken up on Thursday as directed by the Madras High Court.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, 18 candidates, including S. Selva Mohandass Pandian of the AIADMK and Palani Nadar of the Congress, contested from Tenkasi Assembly segment. While Mr. Palani Nadar polled 89,315 votes, including 1,609 postal votes, Mr. Selva Mohandass Pandian got 88,945 votes, including 674 postal ballots. Hence, Mr. Palani Nadar was declared elected by a thin margin of 370 votes.

Challenging the outcome of the election, Mr. Selva Mohandass Pandian approached the Madras High Court, which on Wednesday last directed the Tenkasi District Collector to recount the postal votes within 10 days.

Hence, the recounting of postal votes is to be taken up on Thursday at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tenkasi, from 10.30 a.m.

Since 18 candidates contested in the election, as many agents representing each candidate will be allowed to monitor the process.

