Record number of deaths, positive cases in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR/THOOTHUKUDI

22 July 2020 21:08 IST

Thoothukudi records 326 new cases; Madurai reports seven deaths

Virudhunagar district registered the highest single-day tally of 363 positive cases and death toll of six on Wednesday.

With this, the district’s death toll rose to 34 and the total number of cases to 4,287. The day also saw the highest number of patients getting discharged – 471. The district now has 2,072 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The fresh deaths – the patients were in the age group of 53 to 72 – were reported between July 19 and 21.

Collector R. Kannan said the sudden increase in the number of cases was due to the increase in tests. “The number of tests has been increased to 2,000 to 2,500 these days after the testing facilities were increased. We have also got an automated RNA extractor that saves us time and speed up the testing capacity,” he added.

While up to 1,000 samples are tested at Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital every day, the rest are sent to hospitals, including private laboratories, in other districts.

Thoothukudi recorded 326 new cases – 323 of them indigenous – which pushed the district’s tally to 4,241. The district has 2,232 active cases.

In Kanniyakumari, 152 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday which took the case count to 2,721 and the number of active cases to 1,725.

Tirunelveli recorded 120 new cases with which its tally went up to 2,972. The district has 1,079 active cases. Tenkasi reported 85 new cases to have an overall case count of 1,344 with 891 active cases.

In Madurai, 197 persons tested positive – all are indigenous cases – on Wednesday, which took the district’s case count to 8,705. A total of 445 persons were discharged, and the district now has 3,016 active cases.

There were seven deaths reported in the district. The victims included a 23-year-old person with comorbidities. The death toll stands at 174.

Theni registered 167 fresh cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 2,899. Periyakulam, Theni, Chinnamanur, Andipatti and Uthamapalayam reported many of the fresh cases. There were two deaths.

Dindigul had 101 new cases which took the district’s tally to 1,826. Forty-one people were discharged from hospital.

Ramanathapuram accounted for 89 new cases, with which its case count rose to 2,692. A total of 70 people were discharged.

Sivaganga recorded 73 fresh cases, which took its tally to 1,760, and 64 discharges.