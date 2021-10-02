Recent rain leaves city roads inundated

Madurai

02 October 2021 21:52 IST

The recent intermittent rains that lashed the city left some of the roads inundated. Some of the affected areas were New Naicker Street and the East Avani Moola Street near the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. Residents complained that it had ruined their daily routine.

Shopkeepers and office goers said that the problem of waterlogging was persistent.

“Due to lack of a proper outlet, water gets stagnated on the road. The waterlogging results in mosquito breeding”, complained a resident. In some places even the pavements had submerged, he said.

The stagnated water takes a lot of time to recede. The Corporation had to deploy its workers to clear the water. The main problem was lack of outlets, poor implementation of the projects and bad roads, some residents complained.

A shopkeeper P. Balu said that due to potholes on these roads there was stagnation of water. Agreeing with him was another shopkeeper E. Ramachandran.

“Even after water recedes to a certain extent, the roads were unmotorable due to slush. Corporation workers were able to clear the water only to a certain extent. Then, we decided to clear it ourselves by unclogging the blocked drains”, he said.

Corporation officials said that as soon as they received information of waterlogging, the workers were deployed. “We even cleared waste materials from the stormwater drains. Dumping of plastic had choked the drains”, an official said.

Steps are being taken to redress the grievances of the public. The public must also cooperate and not dump waste into drains, the Corporation official said.