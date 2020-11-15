Reader's Mail

15 November 2020 19:42 IST

Check quality of oil

Roadside eateries sell snacks like ‘chips,’ ‘vada,’ ‘bajji’ and ‘bonda’ mainly around government offices, private offices and hospitals. Employees of these institutions, public and daily wagers frequent these shops. Unfortunately, the oil used for cooking these snacks is heated repeatedly till it turns dark and unfit for consumption. This is a big threat to consumers. The snacks are also kept in the open exposed to dust. The Health Department officials should check these shops frequently.

M. Sainithii Advertising Advertising

Madurai

Invest in southern districts

Many new industrial parks are located in and around Chennai. There is no balanced growth across the State. Due to this unhealthy trend, educated youth from the southern districts move to Chennai in search of jobs. Further, the migration of people in large numbers to Chennai makes the living conditions in the State capital worse as the basic services there have already reached a saturation point.

Therefore, it is high time that the government sets up new industrial and manufacturing units in southern districts so that Tamil Nadu can become a developed State in its true meaning.

The Nanguneri Special Economic Zone and the Gangaikondan IT Park, which were introduced years ago with much fanfare, have not become fully operational. The hurdles to develop the SEZ and the IT park should be removed without any further delay so that they can provide job opportunities to hundreds of youth.

S. Nallasivan

Tirunelveli

Traffic woes

Traffic congestion at the five road junction in Bibikulam poses difficulties for vehicle users. This part of the city is surrounded by important institutions like the Income Tax department, BSNL office etc. and yet this strategic location lacks an automatic traffic signal. The one that was installed earlier is now defunct. Manual regulation of traffic throughout the day is difficult. The authorities concerned should look into this problem and reinstall an automatic signal post at the junction.

C. Gunasekaran

Madurai

Re-lay road

The Tirunelveli-Tenkasi Road needs a revamp like the Virudhunagar-Kanniyakumari Highway. The road that is frequently used by many people is dilapidated. Repair of the road would be very useful to many office goers.