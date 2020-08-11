Reactor pressure vessel dry shielding completed on Kudankulam reactor

TIRUNELVELI

11 August 2020 22:02 IST

Reactor pressure vessel dry shielding of under-construction reactor 3 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project has been installed successfully. Larsen & Toubro (L&T India), with the technical support of Russian experts, completed the works on the installation.

Dry shielding is a cylindrical shield in metal cladding filled with serpentine concrete and placed around the reactor pressure vessel. This structure serves for the neutron flux attenuation and facilitates prevention of overheating of the reinforced concrete in reactor pit structure.

Advertising

Advertising

“Work on dry shielding installation has been completed in time. The equipment was manufactured at Tiazhmash JSC in Syzran, Russia. The cylindrical shield filled with serpentine concrete weighs 140 tonnes,” KKNPP sources said.

The installation is an essential process in the operation of the critical path of the reactor construction time schedule. After its completion, the installation of the reactor support truss and other assembly operations will be performed, which are followed by the installation of the reactor pressure vessel into the position.