Re-establish DPC

Madurai

21 October 2021 21:58 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State in a petition that sought a direction to the authorities to re-establish a Direct Purchase Centre in Pattathikadu in Pudukkottai district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought the response in the petition filed by S. Shanmugam of Pudukkottai district. He said the centre in the village had ceased to operate. This caused hardship to the villagers.

Advertising

Advertising