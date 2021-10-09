Rameswaram fishermen stay off the sea

Rameswaram

09 October 2021

The mechanised boat fishermen abstained from venturing into the sea from Saturday condemning the Union government for not initiating talks with the Sri Lankan government on the immediate need to resolve certain “burning” issues.

The fishermen, affiliated to various associations, had assembled here in which a fishermen association leader Sesu Raja addressed the members.

He said that over the last 18 months, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the fishermen had to stay away from venturing into the sea. The lives of most of the fishermen had been ruined since then. At a time, when the fishermen got back to work, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had targeted them and chased them away.

Under the guise of crossing the IMBL, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel indulged in targeting the fishermen from Tamil Nadu. “The Union government cannot remain a mute spectator...” he noted and said that they would not venture into the sea till Oct 15.

Moreover, the government had also not responded to their calls to subsidise diesel price, which had touched a new high in the recent days. In a bid to ensure safety and security of the fishermen, Mr Sesu Raja said that they had decided to stay away from the sea.

On October 13, the fishermen have planned to stage a demonstration in the coastal pockets to draw the attention of the governments.