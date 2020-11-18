Rain continues to lash southern districts

Tirunelveli

18 November 2020 18:07 IST

Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district records 215 mm

Tirunelveli district received significant and widespread rainfall for the third day on Wednesday.

The district experienced widespread rain on Tuesday night and intermittent drizzle continued on Wednesday too. As there was no heavy rain on Wednesday normal life was not affected.

Though discharge of water from Papanasam and Manimuthar dams has been reduced, the Tamirabharani experienced the first flood of the season, as wild streams in several places leading to heavy flow in the perennial river.

Advertising

Advertising

After the nort-heast monsoon started a week ago, 130 irrigation tanks – all system tanks - in the district are overflowing and eight houses have been partly damaged.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Papanasam dam – 117, Servalar dam – 106, Ambasamudram – 80.40, Cheranmahadevi – 68, Manimuthar dam – 65, Kodumudiyar dam – 60, Palayamkottai – 46, Nanguneri – 43, Tirunelveli – 42, Radhapuram – 34 and Nambiyar dam – 26.

Tenkasi

All the waterfalls in Courtallam continued to get huge influx of water following rains along the Western Ghats. As the district administration has banned bathing in the waterfalls in the wake of the pandemic, there were no visitors.

Since all the reservoirs in the district are about to reach the maximum storage level, Collector G. S. Sameeran and Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh have appealed to the public not to go to the dams and also restrained the public from taking bath in the channels carrying the water discharged from the reservoirs. Moreover, the public have been urged not take bath in the irrigation tanks which are also about to attain the maximum capacity, thanks to widespread rainfall in the district.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Gundar dam – 99, Ramanadhi dam – 95, Sivagiri – 81, Gadana dam – 73, Tenkasi – 72, Shencottai – 71, Karuppanadhi dam – 62, Aayikudi – 60, Adavinainar dam – 52 and Sankarankovil – 48.

Thoothukudi

After the heavy downpour on Monday, Thoothukudi experienced widespread rainfall since Tuesday night. Due to intermittent drizzle on Wednesday, the Corporation’s attempt to pump out rainwater stagnating at more than 40 spots was hampered. Residents of State Bank Colony were a harried lot as they experienced waterlogging as work on stormwater drains which began two years ago was yet to be completed.

Situation in places like Krishnarajapuram, Poobalarayarpuram, S. S. Manickapuram, Vetrivelpuram, Terespuram, Cruzpuram, Innaciarpuram, Kandasamypuram, Polepettai, Anna Nagar, George Road and the adjoining areas, where roads which were already in a bad shape turned worse forcing residents to remain indoors.

Even as rainwater stagnating on the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital premises was being pumped out continuously, bleaching powder was sprinkled all over the hospital campus by a team of Corporation personnel. Dean Revathi Balan, Resident Medical Officer J. Silas Jayamani and Superintendent L. Pavalan monitored the work.

While, waterbodies in the district were getting good influx of water, 1,100 cusecs of water was going waste from Srivaikundam check dam after water was released in Vadakaal, Thenkaal, Marudhur Melakaal and Marudhur Keezhakaal to feed the irrigation tanks under these channels. Of the 53 irrigation tanks under the Tamirabharani in Thoothukudi district, Sivakalai tank was overflowing even as 31 other tanks have 50% water. Rain has so far damaged forty houses – three fully and 37 partly.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Kayalpattinam – 215, Tiruchendur – 91, Kulasekarapattinam – 77, Ettaiyapuram – 76, Kadambur – 70, Kayathar – 68, Srivaikundam – 65, Sattankulam – 49, Vilathikulam – 48, Maniyaachi – 47, Kadalkudi – 46, Kovilpatti – 39, Thoothukudi – 33, Ottapidaram – 31, Vaippaar – 26, Soorangudi – 23, Kazhugumalai – 16 and Keezha Arasadi – 10.

Kanniyakumari

The coastal district of Kanniyakumari too experienced decent rainfall on Wednesday.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Kottaaram – 96, Mayilaadi – 67, Kannimar – 48, Petchippaarai Dam and Balamore – 44, Chittar – I – 36, Nagercoil – 35, Surulacode – 33, Boothapandi – 32, Adaiyaamadai, Perunchaani Dam, Puththen Dam and Chittar II – 27, Maambazhathuraiyar Dam and Kurunthancode – 26, Aanaikidangu – 25, Aralvaimozhi – 23, Kozhiporevilai – 22, Mukkadal Dam – 21, Kuzhithurai – 20, Mullankinaavilai – 18, Eraniel – 16, Colachel – 12, Thuckalay – 11 and Kaliyal – 5.