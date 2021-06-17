Two quacks held

Dindigul

17 June 2021 21:07 IST

Police on Thursday arrested two quacks who were practising allopathy without any proper medical education.

Acting on a tip-off, Chief Medical Officer of Natham Government hospital, Thangadurai, along with police team inspected two clinics in Natham.

The team found that Sivalingam (58) and Vanitha (42) were treating patients with allopathy medicines and injection at Senthurai and Manakatoor respectively. They were arrested and all drugs and injections were seized.

Advertising

Advertising