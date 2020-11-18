Public stage road roko

18 November 2020 19:31 IST

Advertising

Advertising

Protesting the Corporation’s move to remove a roadside temple to facilitate the construction of stormwater drain, a group of people staged a road roko at State Bank Colony on Wednesday.

As the Corporation is constructing 6-feet-wide stormwater drain along the 60-feet-road in State Bank Colony, it was decided to remove a roadside Vinayagar temple to execute the project. When the Corporation personnel came to the spot on Wednesday morning to remove the temple, a group of people opposed it.

When the protestors informed MLA Geetha Jeevan about it, she joined them and started road roko, in which BJP’s State Executive Committee member M. R. Kanagaraj also participated as he was reportedly maintaining the temple.

The statue had been installed on a pedestal on the land belonging to Mr. Kanagaraj and hence it should not be removed, they argued.

As Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan spoke to Ms. Geetha over the phone that the temple would not be removed as of now and it would be decided later, the agitation was withdrawn.