PT man’s murder: road blockade continues

Rajapalayam

13 September 2020 18:55 IST

Scores of residents of Mudugudi on Sunday continued the road blockade demanding immediate arrest of all 11 accused in the murder of former Puthiya Tamilagam Virudhunagar district secretary K. Rajalingam, 53.

The protest, which started on Saturday, continued even after the arrest of three accused and assurance of prompt action by officials.

Vehicles on Sankarankoil-Rajapalayam highway were diverted via Dhalavaipuram in view of the protest.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, who held talks with the protestors, sought time till evening for the police to track the accused.

According to the protesters, when Thangavel, a local resident, was murdered in January, Rajalingam was arraigned as an accused. The body of Thangavel was accepted by his kin only after a video clipping of Rajalingam’s arrest was shown to them.

“Now, these protesters too are making a similar demand,” the DRO said.

The body of Rajalingam was at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.