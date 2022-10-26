Protests in Madurai over ‘Hindi imposition’

The SFI and DYFI staged a demonstration on Wednesday and said that the Union government’s attempts to ‘impose Hindi’ violated the Official Languages Act and were an affront to non-Hindi speaking States

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 26, 2022 14:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of SFI, DYFI stage a protest in front of the Tallakulam Head Post Office in Madurai on Wednesday | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a demonstration against the attempts of the Union government to impose Hindi. The protest was held in front of the Tallakulam Head Post Office .

The protestors held placards against the imposition of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states in the country. They also raised slogans against the “anti-people policies” of the Modi-led Union government.

Also Read
Amit Shah pitches for Hindi use, Opposition cries foul

Addressing the protest, S. Manikandan, state vice president, DYFI, said that the Union government claims that knowing Hindi will secure jobs for youngsters. “The majority of youngsters who work in factories, construction sites and in various sectors across Tamil Nadu are Hindi-speaking people. In which case, the Union must focus on strengthening language skills in the Hindi-speaking states first,” he charged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Manikandan alleged that the attempts to impose Hindi in educational institutions were joint efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to realise their vision of ‘one Nation’ rule. If we let that happen, soon they might even ask people to wear only saffron-clad clothes across the country,” he said, adding that such impositions of language, a “sentimental concept,” must be resisted to protect the heritage of non-Hindi speaking states.

Further, G. Bala, district secretary, SFI said that choosing to learn or speak a language is one’s own right. “The Union government has no right to interfere in this and force any citizen to learn a particular language, let alone Hindi,” he said, adding that the history of agitations in Tamil Nadu against “Hindi imposition” trace back to the 1960s and 1970s.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Bala also noted that imposing Hindi would be a direct violation of the Official Languages Act and that if the Union’s attempts continue, outbreaks across the country will intensify.

As many as 43 protestors were detained by the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madurai
language
Hindi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app