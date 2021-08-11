Protest against ‘irregularities’ in ration shop

CPI (M) cadre protest at Chozharajapuram on Tuesday.

Rajapalayam

11 August 2021 03:36 IST

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest in front of a ration shop at Chozharajapuram on Tuesday complaining of large-scale irregularities.

They said that the salesman and the assistant were involved in under-weighing goods and making wrong entries in records.

‘We checked the goods of some of family card holders when they returned from the ration shop after a series of complaints.’ For a person, who had bought 15 kg of rice, the SMS sent to his mobile number mentioned that he had bought 16 kg of rice. However, when we independently weighed the pack, it contained only 10.300 kg of rice, said CPI (M) Rajapalayam town secretary, B. Mariappan.

He complained that the ration shop workers were turning away elderly people complaining that their finger prints were not getting registered in the sales machine. However, such people were getting messages of having bought essentials when no such goods were given to them.

Besides, the workers were making poor labourers to visit the shop on multiple occasions to buy the goods as the workers sell anyone product on the given day. If they fail to buy a particular product on the given day, the workers refuse to sell them the next day, Mr. Mariappan said.

The CPI (M) staged a demonstration stating that the workers were selling ration goods in black market.

Taluk Supply Officer, Ramanathan, and Revenue Inspector, Kottairaj, pacified the protesters with a promise of taking action.