Processions, annadhanams mark Mahavir Jayanti celebration

April 04, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Processions, prayers and annadhanams marked the Mahavir Jayanti celebrations in Madurai, on Tuesday. Sri Jain Yuva Manch president A. Jayanthilal Jain said that the Mahavir Janma Kalyanak was observed at Jain temples in the city. Abhishekam and aradhanas were performed at the temples. Annadhanams was served following the prayers. Over 300 people observed Mahavir Jayanti by fasting, he said. ADVERTISEMENT

