Prescribe qualification for engaging NMR employees: HC

02 October 2020 18:43 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to come forward to issue government orders prescribing the age, educational qualifications and physical fitness for the purpose of engagement and method of engagement of nominal muster roll employees.

Disposing of a batch of petitions, Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that the government order may indicate or prescribe the educational qualifications of only or the maximum of up to Higher Secondary for engaging candidates. Highly qualified people having professional degrees, graduation and postgraduation degrees shall be avoided, the court said.

Advertising

Advertising

Though there was no express provision prohibiting engaging a highly qualified person in an NMR job or as an NMR employee, such kind of engagement cannot be encouraged. This kind of irregular entry into a government job, even at the level of an NMR job, is a plan to grab the government job, the court said.

The court was hearing the petitions that sought a direction to permit the petitioners to continue as NMR employees in the Public Works Department. During the course of the hearing the PWD informed the court that NMR employees would be engaged by the department only in certain places.

These include the official and private residences of High Court Judges in Chennai and Madurai, official residence of the Chief Minister, official and private residences of State government Ministers, official residences of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and Chief Whip and other dignitaries in the government bungalow at Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai.

Taking into account the submission, the court observed that in future if at all the government wants to engage NMR employees for emergency or in exigencies, no direct engagement shall be made and suitable candidates can be engaged from the employment exchange concerned.