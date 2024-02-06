ADVERTISEMENT

Preparatory meeting held for Katchatheevu pilgrimage

February 06, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran on Monday presided over a preparatory meeting on the arrangements made for the pilgrimage to St. Antony’s Church festival to be held in Katchatheevu on February 23 and 24.

People who have applied for the event this year have been directed to carry all mandatory documents. They will be allowed to carry only essential products and food products. They were instructed to abide by the instructions. The pilgrims will travel to Katchatheevu by boat and would be provided with life jackets.

The security check for the pilgrims at Rameswaram will commence as early as 5 a.m. on February 23, following which they will be allowed to get on the boat. It would take about two and half hours to reach the islet. The Church festival begins with the hoisting of the holy flag.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Priests and the general public have been invited to participate in the Church festival in which devotees from Sri Lanka and India would participate. Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh, Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security Group, Ramanathapuram, D.N. Hari Kiran, representatives of Fishermen Associations and priests participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US