President’s medal for Tirunelveli SP

25 January 2022 19:14 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan has been selected for the President’s Medal for his meritorious service.

When he was serving as Additional Superintendent of Police (Prohibition Enforcement) in Dharmapuri district, which was known for bootlegging, he took stringent measures to crush hooch industry and the spurious liquor trade run by the people with money, muscle, caste and political power.

During his tenure as Deputy Commissioner in St. Thomas Mount, T. Nagar and Myalpore in Chennai between 2012 and 2018 on getting promoted as Superintendent of Police, Mr. Saravanan’s special team recovered over 3,500 sovereigns of gold ornaments stolen by the burglars.

Residents of T. Nagar and adjoining areas still recall his work during the flood in 2015 that saved the life of several people and the police fed the rescued people for five days when Mr. Saravanan and his team carried out rescue operation in the marooned heart of Chennai city.

The illicit sand miners of Cuddalore district had to abandon their operations after Mr. Saravanan assumed office as Superintendent of Police. Road accidents in the district also came down drastically during his tenure there.

The mobile app developed for the police during the Assembly election held in last April was his brainchild.