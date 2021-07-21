Police extending a helping hand

TIRUNELVELI

21 July 2021 20:17 IST

Family of a police officer that lost its head recently got help from batchmates of the late police officer serving in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

When the policemen, who joined Tamil Nadu Police in 1993, renewed their contacts over the social media, they decided to help the families of those who died in harness after joining the Tamil Nadu Police along with them. As the ‘1993 batch’ lost seven of their friends, mostly to COVID-19, in the past six months even as they were discharging their duties, the friends started contributing to help these families.

In Tirunelveli, the Tamil Nadu Police on last May 24 lost Special Sub-Inspector of Police M. Johnson of ‘1993 batch’, who was attached to the Tirunelveli Junction Police Station. Subsequently, the 1993 policemen, calling themselves as ‘1993 Kaakkum Karangal’, serving in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Perambalur districts mobilized funds for helping the family of Johnson and handed over ₹ 6.29 lakh to the family of the late police officer on Wednesday. After consoling the family, now living in Mallika Colony in Thiyagaraja Nagar in Palayamkottai, they assured the family of Johnson that they would always be there to help them in future also.

