Detain suspects evading arrests: IG

S. Murugan, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review the law and order situation and security arrangements to be put in place during ensuing months, particularly during celebrations organised by caste outfits.

He urged officers to solve undetected cases, particularly crime cases, and arrest the culprits involved in them. They should strive hard to arrest the accused evading arrest and against whom arrest warrants were pending. He asked the officers to put in place foolproof security arrangements during celebrations or guru puja in which members of various caste outfits participate.

He asked his subordinates to deal with the aggrieved petitioners with compassion and go ahead with immediate registration of cases if there was merit in the complaint. He honoured meritorious police personnel and the ministerial staff while receiving petitions from the policemen and the officers.

“This is only a routine review meeting being held in every district as it was done at Tenkasi and Thoothukudi recently,” said sources in the police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Manivannan, Additional Superintendent of Police Subbaraju, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors of Police from 32 police stations in Tirunelveli district and the Sub-Inspectors participated in the review meeting.