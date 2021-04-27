Police personnel in Dindigul district get 10 years in jail for custodial death

Dindigul

27 April 2021 15:52 IST

A sub-inspector of police and two head constables were sentenced by an additional district sessions court, in connection with the death of a young man, Senthil Kumar, in 2010

The Additional District Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced a sub-inspector of police and two policemen to undergo a 10-year jail term on charges of a death in custody reported in May 2010.

In 2010, during a temple festival, the police received a complaint that a youth was brandishing knives, threatening devotees and telling them to part with their valuables. Following this, SI Thirumalai Muthusami and head constables Ponram and Ravichandran went to the spot. After inquiries, they picked up the youth identified as Senthil Kumar of Mottanampatti near Vadamadurai and took him to the police station, where he died later.

As the family of Senthil Kumar came to know about the death, his brother Suresh Kumar demanded a CB-CID probe into the death.

The court, after hearing the case, delivered the judgement in which Judge Saravanan directed all the three accused to undergo 10 years in jail, while imposing a ₹6,000 fine on the SI and ₹5,000 each on two other policemen.

Meanwhile, the court was informed that the SI was attached with the IGP’s office, Ponram was at the Sanarpatti police station and Ravichandran was working at the Natham police station.

All the three were taken to prison shortly after the judgement was delivered.