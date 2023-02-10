ADVERTISEMENT

Police inspector in Dindigul district dismissed for sexually harassing woman constable

February 10, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Police said following a complaint, the inspector of the Keeranur police station was suspended, and once the charges against him were proved, he was dismissed from service

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) Abhinav Kumar, has issued orders dismissing from service, the Inspector at the Keeranur Police Station, following a sexual harassment complaint against him on Thursday.

According to police, Veera Gandhi, 57, of the 1988 batch was recruited as a Grade II police constable and later was promoted as Inspector in 2010. Upon a complaint lodged by a woman police constable against him for allegedly sexually harassing her, Gandhi was placed under suspension for about a year.

District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran confirmed that the charges levelled against Gandhi were proven, and hence he was dismissed from service.

