Plenty of opportunities await youth: Collector

Sivaganga

09 January 2021 18:48 IST

Out of 1,987 aspirants, 501 got jobs at a job mela organised here on Saturday and in which 32 companies.

Inaugurating the job mela, Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy said that the government, which conducted job melas twice a year, could not organise it in the last 10 months due to the pandemic. There were plenty of opportunities waiting for the youth, he pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

Like education, getting employment was equally important. A job gives a sense of security and also makes a person work hard to reach a higher pedestal, Mr. Reddy said and wished the youth good luck in their endeavour.

Officials from the Mahalir Thittam, Urban Livelihood Mission, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department said that a total of 1,987 candidates, from those who had passed 10th standard to engineering graduates, participated in the job mela. HR managers from companies in Chennai, Coimbatore, Karaikudi and among other cities from T.N. conducted interviews.

Most of the companies are engaged in manufacturing, service, logistics, agro based and other sectors, the organisers said and added that most of the employers looked for communicative skills among the aspirants.

A huge display board was put up at the entrance of the venue which contained the name of the job givers, location, qualification and other details. Hence, eligible candidates could directly approach them and share their credentials. At the end of the mela, the officials said that they have issued in principle or letter of offer to the selected candidates.