Plea to take action against illegal sale of liquor, lottery and gutka

January 08, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a status report from the State to a public interest litigation petition that alleged that petty and bunk shops in and around Natham in Dindigul district were illegally selling liquor, lottery and gutka.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a status report to the petition filed by R. Manikandan of Madurai. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the illegal sales of liquor, lottery and gutkha in petty and bunk shops. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

