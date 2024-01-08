ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to take action against illegal sale of liquor, lottery and gutka

January 08, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a status report from the State to a public interest litigation petition that alleged that petty and bunk shops in and around Natham in Dindigul district were illegally selling liquor, lottery and gutka.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a status report to the petition filed by R. Manikandan of Madurai. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the illegal sales of liquor, lottery and gutkha in petty and bunk shops. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US