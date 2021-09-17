Plea to stop illegal quarrying in Kanniyakumari

Madurai

17 September 2021 21:03 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the State in a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to restrain illegal quarrying activities in Kanniyakumari district and protect the Western Ghats.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought response in the petition filed by S. Sobitha Sersy Godsay of Kanniyakumari district. He complained that the illegal quarrying activities were being carried out by several companies in the hills of Ponmalai village, an eco sensitive zone and home to a variety of flora and fauna.

The petitioner said that the companies obtained permission to carry out the quarrying operation in their patta land. But they were misusing the licence and conducted quarrying operations in the hill. The minerals were transported to Kerala, he said.

He sought a direction to the authorities to restrain the companies from carrying out illegal quarrying in Ponmalai village and other hills notified under Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) Regulations. The court directed the authorities concerned to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing.