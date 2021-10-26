Plea to set up flying squads to monitor corruption

26 October 2021 20:29 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to set up flying squads at State and district levels to monitor corruption and irregularities in all government departments.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M. Duraiswamy observed that corruption was a bane on the economy. It was so deep-rooted. The matter required consideration, the court observed.

The Judges directed the Centre and the State to file the counter affidavits in four weeks. The court directed the case to be listed before the Principal Bench in Chennai in six weeks.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai.