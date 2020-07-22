PIL plea seeks COVID-19 aid

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the State government in a public interest litigation petition filed by a dress presser from Madurai who sought a direction to the State government to provide COVID-19 financial assistance to unregistered washermen/washerwomen and dress pressers .

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the State government. The PIL petition, filed by K.P. Manikandan from Madurai, said the COVID-19 relief measures should be extended to unregistered washermen/washerwomen and dress pressers, as they were finding it hard to make ends meet. The case was adjourned till August 7.

