Ph.D. Scholar selected for international fellowship

28 September 2021 21:41 IST

Madurai

Alagappa University Ph.D. scholar Sayooj Aby Jose doing research at the Department of Mathematics has been selected for the international fellowship award by the International Mathematical Union (IMU) and the Friends of International Mathematical Union (FIMU), Germany.

A press statement issued by the university on Tuesday said he is doing research in Mathematical Modelling under the guidance of Dr. R. Raja, Assistant Professor at the Ramanujan Centre for Higher Mathematics, Alagappa University.

The Vice-Chancellor Officiating Committee members Dr. R. Swaminathan, Senior Professor T.R.Gurumoorthy and the Registrar (in-charge) Prof. C. Sekar congratulated Sayooj Aby Jose and his research supervisor Dr. Raja on the achievement.

IMU and FIMU launched the fellowship programme in 2016 to support research studies in developing countries. The IMU Breakout Graduate Fellowships offer a limited number of grants for meritorious students from developing countries.