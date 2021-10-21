Pharmaceutical meet held

S.C. Edwin, Professor and Head, Livestock Farm Complex, Veterinary College and Research Institute, gives away prize to a winner in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

21 October 2021 22:20 IST

The fifth Pharmaceutical Meet of Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI)at Ramaiyanpatti was held here on Thursday.

The meet, organised by the Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology for the benefit of final-year students, provided the much-needed platform to showcase their expertise on the subject and highlight the opportunities in drug industry.

Final-year B.V.Sc. and Animal Husbandry students and faculties of VCRI participated in the meet, in which 21 veterinary pharmaceutical companies displayed their products.

Vice-president of Students’ Association and Professor and Head, Livestock Farm Complex, VCRI, S.C. Edwin, who presided over the function, emphasised the importance of modern drugs in the field of veterinary science and the job opportunities available for veterinary graduates in the pharmaceutical industry.

He also distributed prizes to three toppers in Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology and prizes to the winners of ‘Pharma Quiz - 2021’ competition organised as part of the meet.

Coordinator of Education Cell and Professor and Head of the Department of Animal Nutrition M. Chellapandian felicitated the winners and other participants.

Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology V. Suresh Kumar welcomed the gathering and Assistant Professor of the Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology V. Ramakrishnan proposed a vote of thanks.