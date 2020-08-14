Patients from nearby districts prefer GRH

COVID-19 wing of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai will soon get an oxygen liquifier tank.

MADURAI

14 August 2020 20:12 IST

30% of cases at COVID-19 wing are from outside Madurai

Around 30% of all cases who receive treatment at the COVID-19 wing of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai hail from neighbouring districts.

Dean J. Sangumani says presently there are 490 COVID-19 positive patients getting treatment at the hospital. Around 300 more patients with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) symptoms are also being monitored at the hospital.

Treatment Coordinator of COVID-19 wing K. Senthil, says a majority of the cases are from Virudhunagar district, followed by Dindigul, Theni and Ramanathapuram.

Dr. Sangumani says even before the pandemic, GRH used to be the referral centre for south Tamil Nadu. Major emergencies and elective surgeries are referred to this hospital. After the surge in coronavirus cases, the hospital has been provided additional manpower from the State government. The COVID-19 wing has 400 beds with oxygen lines, adequate stock of medicines. If needed, more patients can be accommodated.

The hospital will get an oxygen liquifier tank by the end of the week to ensure there is no shortage.

Dr. Senthil said most of the patients who are under treatment have hypoxia, a condition in which not enough oxygen makes it to the cells and tissues in the body. “As long as patients are transported with adequate precautions between the districts, we have no problem in treating the referrals. But many patients from these districts themselves choose to get admitted to the GRH with a trust that they get the best care here,” he says.