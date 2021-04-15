Panel to monitor quality of jaggery, its by-products

Madurai

15 April 2021 21:52 IST

A State-level committee was formed to monitor the quality of jaggery and its by-products to curtail sugar adulteration in jaggery, the State government informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday.

A Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi was informed that the committee would look into the adulteration in jaggery and its by-products, adherence to the FSSAI standards and to formulate SOP for jaggery.

The committee would be headed by the Commissioner of Food Safety as Chairperson and it would consist of 11 other members from various departments. The committee would meet and inspect jaggery and its by-products that were available in the market, it was submitted.

Taking note of the submission, the court directed a committee member to be present during the next hearing via video conferencing to assist the court. The case was adjourned till June 21. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition regarding adulteration of jaggery.

The petitioner, G.T. Chandrasekaran of Thoothukudi district, the president of Palm Jaggery and Palm Candy Producers Association, sought a direction to the State government to check the adulteration of palm jaggery and palm candy and take necessary action.

He said that the palm jaggery and palm candy could be produced during the months of April to July every year. But it was produced throughout the year. Sugarcane products and similar products were mixed in the production.

This was taking place at a time when people were preferring traditional and wholesome food. There must be a check in production and it must be ensured that there was no adulteration, he said.