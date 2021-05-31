Palani will soon get a mega oxygen generation plant: Minister

Palani

31 May 2021 20:23 IST

A mega oxygen generation plant will soon be established in Palani so that it could cater to the entire district, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Chakkarapani here on Monday.

The Minister was in the town to dedicate a 100-bed COVID Care Centre at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School campus for which the Rotary Club of Palani and the Chamber of Commerce had jointly donated ₹30 lakh. The oxygen beds should be a boon to the local people as they need not travel to Dindigul Government Hospital, he said.

Series of steps taken by the Government including the total lockdown had helped in reduction of positivity rate over the last four to six days.

However, Mr Chakarapani said that the people should remain indoors, which alone would help prevent the spread of the virus. “The government or the officials alone cannot bring about any drastic reduction in the number of patients inflicted with the virus. It is the people who have to support the official machinery”, he stressed.

The Minister said that he would hold discussions with the HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu on the modalities to establish a mega oxygen generation plant at a cost of ₹2 crore. This, he said, should be able to meet the demand not only of the district, but even neighbouring districts.

The Palani Government Hospital has 207 beds and out of which 150 beds have been exclusively earmarked for COVID-19 patients.

Palani RDO Anandhi and others were present on the occasion.