Packaged water unit sealed

DEVAKOTTAI

20 April 2021 20:47 IST

Food Safety officials swooped on a packaged water unit functioning without permit at Gnanaolipuram near here on Tuesday and sealed it after seizing bottles filled with water, with the market value of over ₹2 lakh, and labels of popular mineral water brands.

Annamalai, the man who has been operating the plant for the past 12 years, had been marketing ‘mineral water’ of popular brands in bottles and cans. The company had not renewed the licence for the past few years and did not have other clearances from the appropriate authorities.

Advertising

Advertising

The raid was conducted on instruction from Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy who received complaints from the public about unauthorised water units.