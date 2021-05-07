‘Oxygen requirement sufficient in Thoothukudi’

District Monitoring Officer Kumar V Jayanth and Collector K. Senthil Raj inspect the oxygen plant at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Friday.

07 May 2021 19:17 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Appealing to the people above 45 years to voluntarily get inoculated and help fight the covid-19 virus effectively, District Monitoring Officer and senior IAS officer Kumar V Jayanth said that the oxygen requirement for covid-19 patients in the hospitals here was sufficient, on Friday.

The officer, who was here to take stock of the ground situation on COVID19, held discussions with Collector K Senthil Raj, SP V Jeyakumar and other officers from the Health and Municipal departments. He also inspected the Government Medical College Hospital and understood about the availability of the Oxygen and among others during an interaction with the Dean and doctors.

He told reporters that presently, there were 500 beds with Oxygen facility in the Government Medical College Hospital. "We are getting another 200 beds soon," he added.

Mr. Jayanth said the daily count of the virus had crossed 700.

There were about 4000 patients in isolation in their homes and surveillance teams were deployed to keep an eye on them. The covid-19 positive patients, who required intensive treatment, such as Oxygen or ventilator, were being closely monitored by doctors in the Medical College Hospital. Close to 3,000 swab tests were taken daily and results sent to the persons concerned from the government laboratory and another 1000 swab tests were examined in private labs.

The Monitoring Officer appealed to the people not to panic from rumours or unverified messages.