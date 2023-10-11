October 11, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Irate residents of Muthuramalingapuram in Madurai staged a road blockade on Tirupparankundram Road on Wednesday. They complained that despite several complaints and representations made about overflowing sewage in their thickly-populated area, little was done to redress their grievance.

The residents said that for more than four months they had been meeting officials in person and sending representations, urging them to resolve the issue. However, the residents were given the stock reply, “The issue will be looked into.” Frustrated over the apathy of officials, hundreds of residents blocked the TPK Road at Pykara. This led to a massive traffic jam on the arterial road that connects Palanganatham and Tiruparankundram, and the southern districts.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) area committee member P. Balasingham said sewage water was overflowing from drainage lines and manholes onto the streets in Muthuramalingapuram . The stench from it was unbearable. People had to cross this filth to reach the main road and bus stops. The rain would only worsen the situation the residents fear, he said.

Earlier, a proposal was made to set up a pumping station which would have resolved the issue. However, it was dropped, he said.

R. Jayachandran, a resident, complained that the stench was overpowering. The residents were finding it difficult to use the roads. Inaction by officials had left the residents furious, the reason why they came to the streets to stage the protest. Even officegoers from Muthuramalingapuram joined the protest. Stagnation of sewage water had led to breeding of mosquitoes and there was fear among residents of outbreak of dengue and other contagious diseases.

After more than two hours of traffic jam on the busy road, Corporation officials assured the residents that the issue would be sorted out in two days, following which they dispersed.

